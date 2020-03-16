ALBANY – During the past three decades I have been involved in a variety of outbreak control efforts during a number of epidemics. So when the concept of social distancing was first discussed a week ago, I was initially skeptical of the necessity and effectiveness of such an action. In fact, there was a brief period where I rejected the possibility on principal alone.
I think my initial reaction was driven in part by being a baby boomer. We are a generation that has lived through the threats of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Cold War, and terrorist attacks. As such, we developed a philosophy that regardless of the challenge, “You can’t make me change the way I live my daily life.”
Upon reflection, I realized that this mentality or principal is not appropriate for the threat that COVID-19 presents. If the cycle of transmission is to be interrupted, we must change our daily activities by practicing social distancing.
We must restrict our normal interaction with others until this public health crisis no longer exists. By doing so, we not only reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 for ourselves and our immediate family. We reduce the likelihood of exposure within the community at large.
Social distancing is seen as one of the most effective ways to flatten the epidemiological curve of this virus. The goal is to prevent a surge of infected people not only contracting the disease but putting an undue strain on the health care delivery system as a whole.
However, this is only effective if people take the action of social distancing seriously. It is not an extended Spring Break. Little is gained by closing schools, court proceedings and special events if people then willingly congregate elsewhere!
I must say that I am proud to live in a community that puts public health and safety ahead of the “bottom line.” The decision to close and cancel is not one that is made cavalierly.
Many of the events being canceled during the next weeks and possibly months have been in the planning and organizational stages for almost a year in many cases. The cancellation of these events will in many cases have a severe financial impact on the organizations, agencies and institutions that they benefit.
These are a few of the activities and events that have made closure or cancellation announcements to date:
-- The Albany Museum of Art Spring Family Day has been moved from March 21 to April 18. The AMA Art Lovers Book Club scheduled for March 17 has been moved to April 21. The Yoga Bunny program has been postponed and the annual Kiwanis Student Art Show has been cancelled.
-- The Native American Festival at Chehaw has been canceled.
-- Albany Utilities has closed its main lobby to customers. Payments may be made at the drive-thru windows, on-line or at remote payment locations.
-- Americus Municipal Courts will be closed for two weeks. Summonses will be sent out with new court dates.
-- Dougherty County courts will be closed for 30 days.
-- Boys & Girls Clubs will be closed until March 30.
-- The Albany Symphony Orchestra has canceled its April 4 Beethoven 250th Birthday concert.
-- The Terrell County Historic Preservation Society has cancelled its annual Tour of Homes.
-- Dougherty County Jail visitation has been suspended.
Remember if social distancing is to be effective, everyone has to participate and modify their daily lifestyle.
One of the best examples of breaking the principal of social distancing as well as self-quarantine that I can think of is that of Dr. Nancy Snyderman. Snyderman, who was chief medical editor for NBC returned to the United States from Liberia, where she had been covering an Ebola outbreak.
Four days into her quarantine period, she was seen picking up an order of take-out food at a local restaurant. Following the uproar over the event, Snyderman “resigned” her position at NBC.
Don’t be Nancy!
