ALBANY — There’s always something exciting going on for southwest Georgia youngsters at the Chehaw Park & Zoo and at the park’s partners in the Artesian Aliance.

FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND

Saturday

♦ 10:30 a.m. — Reptile house feeding

♦ 11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

♦ 1:30 p.m. — Conservation station @ zoo plaza

♦ 2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding

♦ 3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation

Sunday

♦ 10:30 a.m. — Cheetah bone toss

♦ 11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)

♦ 1:30 p.m. — Conservation station @ zoo plaza

♦ 2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding

♦ 3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation

♦ CHEHAW CHALLENGE: Jan. 29

♦ 10-mile/50k/50-mile Trail Run

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

♦ First Friday of every month — Cubs program

♦ Third Monday of each month — Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)

♦ First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)

♦ Jan. 24 — Chehaw Park Authority meeting at Flint RiverQuarium Adventure Center

♦ Jan. 29 — Chehaw Challenge Trail Race

♦ March 19 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ March 26 — Catfish Rodeo

♦ April 16 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ April 9 — Paws in the Park

♦ April 23 — Party for the Planet

♦ May 21 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ June 18 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ July 16 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ Aug. 20 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ Sept. 17 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ Sept. 22 — Black Tie for Black Rhinos

♦ September — SWAPtember

♦ Oct. 15 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ Oct. 22 — Southern Discomfort

♦ Oct. 29 — Boo at the Zoo

♦ Nov. 10 — Brew at the Zoo

♦ Nov. 19 — Animal Thanksgiving

♦ Nov. 19 — Chehaw RC Race

♦ Dec 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 — Festival of Lights

♦ Dec. 24 — Reindeer Games

ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS

♦ Flint RiverQuarium

♦ Feb. 8 Paint & Sip

