ALBANY — There's always something exciting going on for southwest Georgia youngsters at the Chehaw Park & Zoo and at the park's partners in the Artesian Aliance.FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKENDSaturday ♦ 10:30 a.m. — Reptile house feeding♦ 11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)♦ 1:30 p.m. — Conservation station @ zoo plaza♦ 2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding♦ 3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentationSunday♦ 10:30 a.m. — Cheetah bone toss♦ 11:30 a.m. — Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)♦ 1:30 p.m. — Conservation station @ zoo plaza♦ 2:30 p.m. — Aviary feeding♦ 3 p.m. — Wildlife theater presentation♦ CHEHAW CHALLENGE: Jan. 29♦ 10-mile/50k/50-mile Trail RunOTHER UPCOMING EVENTS♦ First Friday of every month — Cubs program♦ Third Monday of each month — Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)♦ First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw monthly meeting (Creekside)♦ Jan. 24 — Chehaw Park Authority meeting at Flint RiverQuarium Adventure Center♦ Jan. 29 — Chehaw Challenge Trail Race♦ March 19 — Chehaw RC Race ♦ March 26 — Catfish Rodeo♦ April 16 — Chehaw RC Race♦ April 9 — Paws in the Park♦ April 23 — Party for the Planet♦ May 21 — Chehaw RC Race♦ June 18 — Chehaw RC Race♦ July 16 — Chehaw RC Race♦ Aug. 20 — Chehaw RC Race♦ Sept. 17 — Chehaw RC Race♦ Sept. 22 — Black Tie for Black Rhinos♦ September — SWAPtember♦ Oct. 15 — Chehaw RC Race♦ Oct. 22 — Southern Discomfort♦ Oct. 29 — Boo at the Zoo♦ Nov. 10 — Brew at the Zoo♦ Nov. 19 — Animal Thanksgiving♦ Nov. 19 — Chehaw RC Race♦ Dec 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 — Festival of Lights♦ Dec. 24 — Reindeer GamesARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS♦ Flint RiverQuarium 