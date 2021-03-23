ALBANY -- A Westover Comprehensive High School English teacher has been recognized as a 2021 Multicultural Award winner by the Georgia Council of Teachers of English.
Chiquita Greene, a finalist for the 2018-2019 Dougherty County School System Teacher of the Year, said that students learn best when their hearts are in their work.
"Many of our students are stressed out during this time of uncertainty, but if we capture their hearts we will capture their minds,” she said. “Our students need us now more than ever as we educate, expose and encourage them each day.
“An important key to our students’ success is cross-curriculum collaboration. As we, as teachers, speak the same lingo in the building, students will see the connection in each of their courses. This connection will strengthen their education.”
Greene was among those selected during the council’s annual conference from among minority applicants throughout the state. The awards are part of its efforts to support and encourage diversity among English/language arts educators for grades kindergarten through 12 and post-secondary instruction.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 conference, with the theme “Reimagining the Classroom: Teaching with Flexibility, Dexterity and Courage,” was held virtually via Zoom.
“The work of an English professional is nonstop for they are some of the hardest working teachers in the building,” Frederia Whitlow-Sampson, GCTE diversity director and English instructor at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, said.
As a recipient of the 2021 GCTE Multicultural Award, Greene received paid 2021 conference registration, a plaque and a stipend. As an educational expert and creative writer, she will be showcased in GCTE’s upcoming Spring Scribbles N' Bits quarterly newsletter as both an award recipient and published author.
