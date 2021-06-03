ALBANY -- The trustees of The Harold & Sara Wetherbee Foundation have announced the awarding of scholarships for local 2021 high school graduates.
These scholarships are awarded each year to graduating seniors from the four public high schools in Dougherty and Lee counties. The trustees commended the student scholarship winners for their outstanding high school careers and wished them success in their future academic pursuits.
The class of 2021 recipients are Jada Bell, Jaiden Brown, Jordan Brown, Dayla Fritts, Charmaneise Laster, Sophia Lin, Jude Mullins, Jadon Osei, Jared Osei, Maria Raymon, Marcus Ross, Li’Trell Stamper, Khya Walker and Ja’Niya Wilcox.
