TIFTON — Abby Unger, a senior biology major from Willacoochee, has been selected as the top academic student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
As ABAC’s J.G. Woodroof Scholar, Unger represented the college in Atlanta in February when the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia hosted the Academic Recognition Day students from each of the 26 colleges and universities in the USG at its meeting.
Chancellor Steve Wrigley then honored the students at a luncheon, attended by ABAC President David Bridges and Unger’s family. The Woodroof Scholar Award is named for Dr. J.G. Woodroof, the first president of ABAC in 1933. The award is normally presented at the ABAC Honors ceremony.
After compiling a 3.97 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale during her four years at ABAC, Unger graduated this semester. She has been accepted to the Mercer University School of Medicine this fall, where she plans to attend classes on the Savannah campus.
Unger said she believes her ABAC education established a strong foundation for the rigorous classes she will face in medical school. “I believe ABAC provided me with a quality education,” Unger said. “It was hard. I studied every day. At ABAC, the professors really care about your grades. They want you to do well.”
At ABAC, Unger was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Tri-Beta Biological Honors Society. She was also a member of the ABAC Honors Program and the Advancing Toward Occupations in Medicine club.
The 2016 graduate of Coffee High School also involved herself in community service activities including Habitat for Humanity, Adopt-A-Mile and the Georgia Farm Workers Health Project.
