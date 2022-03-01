ATLANTA — State Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany, announced Tuesday his candidacy for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.
Dukes said his experience serving in the House of Representatives for 26 years makes him an outstanding candidate.
“Dukes would make a formidable candidate to succeed (current Ag Commissioner) Republican Gary Black, who is running for the U.S. Senate,” ajc.com posted on its Twitter account, according to a Dukes news release. “He’s served on the House Agriculture Committee for 15 years and comes from the state’s agricultural heartland.”
Dukes said he has positioned himself for a statewide run.
“I’ve got the body of work,” he said. “I see this office as an opportunity to expand my service to the people of our region and of our state.”
Dukes has worked on countless agricultural polices during his service as a member of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs committee. In announcing his candidacy, he noted his role in enacting laws impacting the state’s farmers markets, prohibition of domestic septage in fertilizer, liming material, and soil amendments, the “Georgia Hemp Farming Act” for hemp growing in Georgia, and the availability of low-interest loans for farmers.
“Winfred Dukes will be an Agriculture Commissioner with years of government experience,” former Georgia Lt. Gov. Mark Taylor, who also is from Albany, said. “He was born and reared surrounded by the farm industry. His leadership as a legislator gives him an understanding of the needs of both rural and urban communities. He knows the budget process due to his work on the powerful Appropriations Committee.
“Dukes will work to expand the market for small farmers, improve food safety and support the next generation dedicated to a green, growing Georgia.”
Dukes said his experience informs his vision for jobs for Georgians. One in seven Georgians works in agriculture, forestry, or related fields. Dukes said he will use his experience on the Appropriations and Agricultural committees to create good-paying jobs with benefits and profitable farms throughout the state. He said he will fight for diversifying markets and growing a healthy agribusiness sector, sustainable agriculture, and access to healthy, locally grown food.
The candidate said he will travel throughout Georgia on a “listening tour” to hear from the people. He will address the roles and responsibilities of the agriculture commissioner through the lens of “We are What We Eat.”
“Rep. Dukes is a proven servant leader who will make Georgia a great Agriculture Commissioner,” Rep. Karen Bennett said.
