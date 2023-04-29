ALBANY – Whether it was in grade school, college, the New York art world or at his studio in rural Georgia, artist Steve Hinton forged long-term friendships.

Now, those friends are paying tribute to the artist at a venue that is another of Hinton’s friends: the Albany Museum of Art. The “Steve Hinton & Friends” exhibition, which opened at the museum last week, will be on display through Aug. 12.

