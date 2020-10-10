LEESBURG – Lee County officials say that while New York Road continues to be closed to through traffic, work is progressing rapidly on the bridge being constructed there and could be finished ahead of schedule.
“New York Road was overrun (with rain water) during the last hurricane, and the pipes beneath it separated," Lee County Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk said. "We put in for a grant with the Georgia Department of Transportation and were awarded $149,000 toward those repairs."
"This was our most damaged road,” added Sistrunk's fellow co-county manager, Christi Dockery. “The total cost of the project will be $250,000.”
Southern Concrete Construction Co. is working toward replacing the damaged culverts with a bridge in preparation for widening and resurfacing the 4.7-mile section of New York Road between Gray Moss Road and North Philema Road. This project will complete the improvements to New York. Bids have been received for the paving portion of this project and will be reviewed by the County Commission.
A detour is currently in place directing traffic through North Philema Road to Gus Martin Road. Currently, the bridge project is moving forward rapidly and with good weather should finish on or ahead of schedule.
