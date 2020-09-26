LEESBURG -- New York Road in Lee County will be closed to through traffic starting on Wednesday and continuing through mid-November, Lee County officials announced in a news release.
Southern Concrete Construction Co. will replace existing culvert in preparation for New York Road to be widened and resurfaced. The cost will be $250,000, paid for by SPLOST and LMIG funds. Only individuals living in the immediate vicinity should travel this section of road. There will be detour signs directing traffic through Philema North Road to Gus Martin Road.
Anyone with questions regarding the closure of New York Road is encouraged to call the Lee County Board of Commissioners’ office at (229) 759-6000 or check out the county's Facebook page for updates on the project.
