ALBANY -- Joyce Barlow, Democratic candidate for state representative of House District 151, is among 33 Georgia political candidates to be endorsed by the Working Families Party.
The Working Families Party is a grassroots organization of various races of working people coming together across differences to make the nation work for the many, not the few. The organization prides itself in bringing together everyday people, despite their differences, to fight for issues that affect all.
The party's main concerns are jobs, health care, raising the minimum wage, universal paid sick days, the student debt crisis, higher taxes on the rich, public education, and energy and environmental reform.
As a small business owner and a registered nurse, Barlow said she is proud to be endorsed by a diverse organization that fights for justice and equal opportunities for everyone within the community. With her platform, Barlow plans to fight for affordable access to quality health care, quality education for grades pre-K through 12 as well as broadband internet.
“I am proud and thankful to be endorsed by the Working Families Party” Barlow said in a news release. “It is essential that we as Georgians and Americans exercise the right to vote,”
Working families are the majority of the middle-class people of our country who support and contribute to our economy more than any other group as a whole. All working families desire the same outcome for their family. The positive outcomes are a decent job with livable wages and benefits, decent affordable safe community and housing, quality accessible and available health care and insurance, and quality education for their children. Barlow supports all of these positive outcomes to improve and bring new leadership to southwest Georgia. She is working to build a “better Georgia.”
This is Barlow’s second time seeking the HD 151 seat. She previously ran for the office in 2018. She is a strong supporter of voting without suppressions as well as respecting the human rights of every individual. Barlow is also a strong believer in ruling in favor of the needs of all those in a community and not just a select few.
“As a candidate for Georgia state representative of House District 151, my actions will be displayed via my vote when elected to serve in the legislation,” Barlow said. “We need a leader who sees the 'us' in the community and not just themselves,”
She also said she plans to create more job opportunities in the district and stop the closure of rural hospitals in the area.
In 2020 the Working Families Party has endorsed candidates from 29 states, including presidential candidate Joe Biden.
