TIFTON – The Tiftarea YMCA recently donated a portion of its proceeds from the 11th annual Tour de Tifton and Ilse Boyette Memorial Ride to the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Tour de Tifton was held on March 27 with 161 cyclists participating in the ride. There were different scenic routes of south Georgia ranging from beginner to experienced riders, with 11 miles to 100 miles in length.
A portion of the funds from the Tour de Tifton and Ilse Boyette Memorial Ride will benefit the Ilse Boyette Book Scholarship made possible through the TRMC Foundation. Two $500 scholarships are awarded on a yearly basis to non-traditional students who need assistance with books. Boyette is remembered for giving back, and her family established this scholarship in an effort to help students obtain a college education. She was an avid bicyclist who helped organize, volunteer and participate in the first Tour de Tifton in 2009. She was also a dedicated Registered Nurse at Tift Regional, where she spent over 20 years making a significant impact in the lives of others.
To learn more, visit www.trmcf.com or call (229) 391-3310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.