Over the past several months, Georgia’s seniors, especially those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, have faced a whole host of obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including an increased vulnerability to abuse, neglect and exploitation. Due to the devastation I have witnessed with family and friends following a dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnosis, I chose to become actively involved in the Alzheimer’s Association mission.
When families are in these situations and losing hope, they need to feel confident in our system to provide safe and supportive care. Unfortunately, so many caregivers and responders do not completely understand the characteristics of the disease, and they may react inappropriately or even harmfully to our loved ones. Families are enduring stress and worry about the abuse and exploitation they might face from those trying to take advantage of them, whether emotionally, physically or financially.
Thankfully, the Increasing Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act is an important step in protecting all seniors, especially those with dementia from elder abuse. This legislation will ensure that families can have more peace of mind knowing that our first responders will have the tools they need to intervene and prevent elder abuse.
On behalf of Georgians with dementia and the Alzheimer’s Association, I want to thank Rep. Sanford Bishop for his leadership on this issue as a co-sponsor of the Increasing Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act.
— Kim Spicer
Albany
