This month marks one year since President Biden took office. As we saw in his highly divisive and misleading speech in Georgia recently, the president has strayed a long way from his inaugural address about “unity.”
As I reflect on these past 12 months, I cannot name one thing that has gotten better in our country under his “leadership.”
In the year since Biden took office, our economy has taken a major hit. The jobs report fell short in December, with only 199,000 jobs added instead of the projected 450,000. The Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December, which is the highest it has been in 40 years. This crippling inflation is a direct result of the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats’ out-of-control spending and severe fiscal mismanagement of our economy.
Even if you can find affordable prices, grocery store shelves are emptying across the nation because of Biden’s supply chain crisis. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after Biden ruined our energy independence, gasoline prices rose by over 49% nationally. Georgians are paying more at the pump and in the store, while the same administration that bragged about saving Americans 16 cents on our July 4th BBQs continues to wreck our economy.
COVID-19 has not improved either. Biden ran on the premise of “defeating the virus,” but there were more COVID deaths in 2021 than in 2020. Almost two years into the pandemic, Americans are still struggling to find COVID tests. And if you find one, be prepared to wait hours in the cold. The omicron variant is ravaging our nation, proving that Biden’s draconian restrictions and unconstitutional vaccine mandates do not work.
Furthermore, his administration is bending to the will of teachers’ unions and refusing to allow children to go back to school, yet they criticize our governor for allowing our children to safely return to the classroom. As a father, and son of a schoolteacher, I know firsthand the importance of having children learn in person. But this administration calls any parent who expresses concern over their child’s education “domestic terrorists.”
While his administration was busy reprimanding parents, Biden emboldened our enemies by destroying our international credibility, thus endangering our national security. His administration still refuses to take responsibility for the countless Americans and Afghan partners who were left behind in Afghanistan. Biden’s disregard of advice from our military leaders and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan led to a devastating collapse that left thousands at the mercy of the Taliban. Thirteen U.S. service members and more than 90 Afghans lost their lives after the Taliban attacked the Kabul airport in August.
Over 1.7 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at our southern border last year, further destroying our national security and breaking an all-time record. Criminal drug cartels are taking advantage of our crumbling border and flooding our country with counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. It takes only about two milligrams of fentanyl to kill the average adult, and over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl was apprehended at the border in 2021. The fentanyl seized in 2021 is enough to kill every single American over seven times. Imagine how much was not apprehended.
For a president who ran as a “centrist,” Joe Biden’s policies have been anything but. His radical agenda has ruined our security, economy, and way of life. This year, I will continue to work to address the issues plaguing our nation and advocate for fiscal responsibility and a safer America.
