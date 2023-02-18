In his State of the Union address, President Biden laid out a vision of economic hope for the country. He claimed his administration is cutting costs, creating jobs and helping small businesses. As a local business owner myself, I could not agree more.
What I see from the Biden administration is a dedication to helping all Americans -- not just the wealthy ones. In 2020, many large corporations got the most in pandemic-related business relief funding. Meanwhile, many local business owners like myself were left out.
I started my tech repair company in 2013; however, I did not obtain my official business license until 2020. This meant my business could not qualify for relief, even though we suffered from pandemic-related closures. Fortunately, the Biden administration saw this inequitable distribution of relief funds and enacted the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to extend business relief funds to local businesses like mine.
I received a Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance and a Supplemental Targeted Advance Loan. These funds allowed me to catch up on expenses, purchase updated equipment, and create a professional website. The loan helped my business to not only recover, but grow.
With the Biden administration in charge, I feel more confident about the state of the economy and the future of my business.
Regina Monds
Albany
