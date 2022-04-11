On April 4, the 2022 legislative session came to an end as the House and Senate completed the 40th and final day of the session. As we convened, we worked past midnight to ensure that important legislation for our state had every opportunity to be considered. The House gave final passage to many quality pieces of legislation, including a new state budget, which will go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his final consideration.
Fiscal Year 2023 Budget: The House fulfilled its only constitutional obligation late in the night when we voted to adopt a conference committee report for House Bill 911, the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Upon the governor’s signature, the budget will go into effect on July 1, and is set at a record-breaking revenue estimate of $30.2 billion, which is an increase of $2.9 billion or 10.8% over the budget we passed last session.
HB 911 includes $758 million for the state’s work force to help reduce the high turnover rate of state employees, which impacts critical government services.
Using $148.9 million in new funds, this FY 2023 budget also would bolster funding for mental health coordinated care and law enforcement systems in every region of the state. Law enforcement agencies would be able to hire additional law enforcement positions and make salary adjustments to further tackle crime and keep citizens safe in our state. Our health and judicial state agencies also would receive ample funding to support and expand services for Georgians who are facing a mental health crisis or addiction, including expanding accountability courts, suicide prevention support, crisis bed availability and a work force to deliver those services.
Funding for K-12 education dominates nearly 40 percent of the FY 2023 budget, totaling $11.8 billion to fully fund Georgia’s public schools. The FY 2023 budget also includes $291.7 million to provide a $2,000 pay increase for certified teachers and employees.
Historic $1 billion tax cut: House Bill 1437 also received final passage through the adoption of a conference committee report. HB 1437 would provide a historic income tax cut to save Georgians an estimated $1 billion annually once the cut goes into effect in 2024. This final version of HB 1437 would eliminate personal income tax brackets and replace them with a single, flat rate of 5.49 percent, and this tax rate would gradually decrease each year until it reaches 4.99 percent under specific circumstances.
Medicaid coverage for new mothers: My colleagues and I also passed legislation to provide longer Medicaid coverage for new mothers to encourage better health outcomes for them and their babies. Senate Bill 338 would extend the period of postpartum Medicaid coverage from six months to one year after delivery.
Justice for child victims: The House unanimously gave final passage to House Bill 1188 to help keep dangerous predators behind bars, as well as keep these offenders away from Georgia children when they are released from jail. HB 1188 would clarify in Georgia law that each act of child molestation and the sexual exploitation of a child should be charged as separate crimes.
Criminal records responsibility act: Before the night was over, the House passed Senate Bill 441 to enhance how our state and local governments maintain and share criminal records, which is fundamental to keeping our communities safe. The main portion of this legislation would task the Criminal Case Data Exchange Board with acting as an advisory board for our court system. The advisory board would work to set statewide standards for the courts as they submit, maintain and preserve criminal records, as well as improve the electronic transmission of vital criminal data between state and local agencies, such as arrests and indictment information.
2022 study committees: Each session, the House establishes study committees that work throughout the summer and fall to examine specific issues and/or topics that are important to Georgians. Before we ended the session, the House adopted four resolutions to launch new study committees that will surely keep my colleagues and me busy in the coming months. We adopted House Resolution 1082 to create the House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries, House Resolution 1149 to create the House Study Committee on Regulation, Affordability and Access to Housing, Senate Resolution 477 was adopted to create the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee, and House Resolution 798 to create the House Study Committee for Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling.
Mental Health Parity Act: My colleagues and I also had the honor of witnessing the historic House Bill 1013, the Mental Health Parity Act, being signed into law by Gov. Kemp. Starting this year, HB 1013 will set our state on a path to improve the state’s mental health care system through meaningful, comprehensive reform. This legislation will require parity for mental health coverage to the same degree as coverage for physical care.
Honoring Georgia’s longest-serving legislator: Finally, the House took a moment to recognize the longest -erving state legislator in the Georgia General Assembly before he is set to retire. State Rep. Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, the dean of the Georgia House, took to the well to reflect on nearly 50 years of public service as a Georgia state representative. Smyre was first elected in 1974 as the youngest state legislator, and he has since become a pillar of our legislative institution. The president has nominated Rep. Smyre to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, and he will begin the confirmation process following his retirement from the House this summer.
Now that this year’s legislative session has come to an end, Gov. Kemp will review the legislation that received final passage by the House and Senate, and these measures will become state laws upon his signature. If the governor does not sign or veto a measure within 40 days, it automatically becomes law.
With this legislative session behind us, my colleagues and I will soon begin to study and examine various issues affecting Georgians that may need to be addressed in next year’s legislative session. You are always welcome to contact me with any questions or concerns about topics or issues that are important to you and your family. You can reach me at my capitol office at (404) 656-9210 or Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. Also, because the House has adjourned for the year, I will be spending much more time in our district.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.