Each legislative session, the Georgia General Assembly is constitutionally required to pass a balanced state budget. On Thursday, we passed House Bill 18, or the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

During the 2022 legislative session, the legislature passed the original Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Now, my colleagues and I must also pass an amended state budget based on the actual revenue obtained to fund our state operations through the end of the fiscal year in June. Due to revenue collections being higher than expected, the AFY 2023 budget recognizes additional revenue, bringing the total appropriation for the AFY 2023 budget to $32.56 billion.

