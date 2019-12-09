To the Editor of the Albany Herald: In response to your recent editorial about insurance companies, I have nothing but praise for my insurance agent, Fleming and Riles, and my insurance company, Auto-Owners. I have made several claims for my autos, my homes, and my office over the past two years. Each time the claims were handled promptly and professionally. Each claim was paid according to the policy that was in effect. No controversy was involved and my insurance was renewed with no increase in rates.
William Field Jr.
Albany