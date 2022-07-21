This hurricane season we are preparing to endure record-setting levels of activity. Due to the worsening effects of climate change, we can expect to see more frequent and severe hurricanes this season.

Between 2019 and 2021, natural disasters have incurred billions of dollars in damages and losses, and that number is likely to grow. Scientists have recently reported that the most devastating storms on the planet could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world due to climate change. While these figures forecast what is to come globally, it is important to highlight that the burdens of these increasingly devastating natural disasters will impact some of the world’s most vulnerable regions.

John Huff is president and CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers, and Stefanie Sekich-Quinn is coast and climate initiative senior manager at the Surfrider Foundation.

