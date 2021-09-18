The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Georgia...
Southeastern Terrell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 1230 AM EDT.
* At 931 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 1 Hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Putney, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Walker, Lockett Crossing, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, South
Albany, Palmyra, Radium Springs, Forrester, Williamsburg, Armena,
Ducker and Pecan City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) Albany is hosting a walk Oct. 9 titled “A Day of Hope.” This fundraiser highlights the COVID pandemic’s massive impact on mental health in our community.
Georgia ranks last in the nation for access to mental health care. Our state was not fully prepared to meet behavioral health needs of all its citizens before the coronavirus pandemic, especially in rural areas, according to Sherry Jenkins Tucker, executive director of Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network.
The mental health needs of children, health care workers and adults are staggering. COVID has taken an unthinkable toll on children. Returning to school doesn’t mean everything’s going to be OK. The pandemic has led to health care worker burnout and hospital staffing issues. Anxiety, depression and substance use disorder are on the rise in Georgia. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in the 12-month period ending January 2021, more than 1,900 Georgians have died of drug-related causes.
This is what happens when Georgians experience mental health or addiction crises, according to a report by Georgia Public Broadcasting health care reporter Ellen Eldridge. While a proposed $7 million in new state funding to face the problem is good news, there are ways to avert a crisis.
Twenty-four hours a day, every day of the year, Georgians in crisis can call for help — not 911 for the police or fire officials, but the Georgia Crisis and Access Line for help in mental health and substance use disorders.
The Georgia Crisis and Access Line is 1-800-715-4225..
NAMI also has a crucial role to play. It is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. The local chapter offers support and education for family members and people with mental health issues.
Just talking about mental health issues is a great advance. Support NAMI’s Walk This Way by joining a team or donating to NAMI. Your participation will raise awareness into positive action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.