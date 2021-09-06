On average, people estimate that 25 percent of the U.S. federal budget goes to foreign aid. In reality, it is less than 1 percent.
Even as our own issues seem highly pressing, we should take a step back and help the world's poorest communities. In the United States, we have an absolute ability to help those in need outside of our borders. With this ability, we have a moral obligation to do so.
I am a Project Ambassador with the Borgen Project, an organization using advocacy, mobilization and education to achieve our ultimate goal: ending global poverty. As Americans, a huge way we can help is to contact our congressional leaders. It is not uncommon for a leader to outwardly support a bill after just seven emails regarding an issue. With enough congressional support, these bills turn into laws, become implemented at the ground level, and benefit millions of people in need.
Most Americans don't realize how much a small group can influence our government. A handful of emails can contribute to turning bills into constructive laws. Visit https://borgenproject.org/action-center/ to email Congress now. There are many bills to support that would help in various ways.
Whether it was checking out the animals at Chehaw, going for a boat ride on local waterways, enjoying a family picnic, bouncing and sliding into a pool of water, enjoying a splash pad or hauling in a few fish, southwest Georgians took full advantage of the Labor Day holiday Monday to get in … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.