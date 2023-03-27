President Joe Biden issued his first veto on March 20, rebuking Republicans who had hoped to overturn a Biden administration rule on environmental, social and corporate governance guidelines (ESG). It “allows retirement plan managers to consider climate change in their investment decisions,” reads a Wall Street Journal article.

Republicans lambasted Biden’s regulation as part of a “woke agenda” that will hurt retirement savings and “fund left-wing political causes.” Meanwhile, Biden maintained that Republicans’ attempts at repealing the rule “would risk […] retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don’t like.”

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

