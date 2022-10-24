As if Americans needed more to worry about, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll demonstrates the kind of deep-seated discord and dysfunction in our country that should raise alarms.

“Voters overwhelmingly believe American democracy is under threat, but seem remarkably apathetic about that danger,” wrote the Times. This finding, among others in the poll, shows a shocking change within the electorate that needs to be reversed before it’s too late.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

