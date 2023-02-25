ralph nader.jpg

Ralph Nader

I wrote the following column 10 years ago. Note the absence of any accountability or regret by Bush, Cheney and their co-war criminals.

Ten years ago [now 20 years ago, on March 19, 2003] George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, as war criminals, launched the sociocide of the people of Iraq — replete with embedded television and newspaper reporters chronicling the invasion through the Bush lens. That illegal war of aggression was, of course, based on recognized lies, propaganda and cover-ups that duped or co-opted leading news institutions such as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

