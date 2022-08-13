Norms, in a society or culture, are the accepted ways of behavior we grow up observing and learning in our everyday lives. Norms are rarely backed up by laws, though when norms are grossly violated, calls for legislation may ensue.

In our country, voluntarily recognized fundamental norms have been breaking down. The chief impetus for this collapse is the ascending supremacy of commercial power over civic values. The surrender of the latter to the former in sector after sector has spelled the decline of our country as measured by its own promise and pretensions. Compared to 70 years ago, there are almost no commercial-free zones anymore. Almost everything is for sale — or should be in the minds of dogmatic free market fundamentalists and its apologists like Milton Friedman and his disciples.

