In 1980 we produced a report titled “How to Appraise and Improve Your Daily Newspaper: A Manual for Readers,” authored by David Bollier, one of our precocious interns who had just graduated from Amherst and went on to become an expert on the Commons. I thought about this past initiative to empower readers/consumers while contemplating what is happening in recent months to the print edition of the New York Times.

The editors call it a historic revamping in the digital age that is absorbing a growing, alliterate younger generation. I call it a frantic overreach replacing serious content with excessive photography and graphics slouching toward stupefaction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.