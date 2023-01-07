richard timmer.jpg

Richard Timmer

In late-December, the World Trade Organization postponed a crucially important decision — one with huge implications for researchers here in Georgia, as well as for patients around the globe.

Back in June, WTO members agreed to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Some countries immediately petitioned to expand the waiver to include treatments and diagnostic tests. The global trade body was set to decide this month but just postponed the decision.

Richard Timmer held senior roles at several early-stage therapeutic companies. He is a senior patent agent at Innovators Legal, where he advises universities, venture capital firms, and technology companies, including DRIVE.

