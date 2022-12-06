tim echols.jpg

Tim Echols

Americans are bracing for steeper heating bills this winter as the nation faces record inflation on most goods and services. Eggs hit $5 a dozen at my grocery store. Gasoline rose to record highs. Used car prices spiked 51%. Necessities like toilet paper have been in short supply. Even the $1 menu disappeared from fast food restaurants.

And now, higher fuel costs for oil and natural gas are colliding with colder-than-normal temperatures, causing economists to predict a 30% increase in bills this winter.

Tim Echols is vice chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated