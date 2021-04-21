“When the going gets tough, the tough get going” is a phrase I’ve heard before, and it seems to be applicable in the case of the following.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started rearing its ugly head nationally, with Albany being near the very top in the number of deaths per 1,000, hysteria might have occupied some people’s minds. It was reminiscent of the bubonic plague, which swept across Europe and decimated populations in the 1300s.
After a period of time, though, reinforcements for this region of the state appeared on the horizon. While these modern-day knights in shining armor were not mounted on white steeds, outfitted in glittering metal or armed with lances, they did possess the professional medical training and expertise to combat this raging menace.
One such organization, for example, Albany Area Primary Health Care, held many discussions on how to best deal with the problem. From those discussions, a group was formed to put together a plan and to execute it.
Pam Reynolds was designated as the coordinator of this effort. Shelley Spires and Dr. Jim Hotz, founding partner of the agency as well as being the original “Doc Hollywood,” approached Reynolds to recruit volunteers to help with the vaccine clinic. Approximately 65 volunteers joined in the effort to help with the clinic in various capacities. Among this latter group were retired physicians, nurses, data entry personnel and additional individuals who could help respond to the COVID hotline that primarily scheduled vaccination appointments.
The volunteers worked hand-in-hand with AAPHC employees to ensure that the operation of the clinic ran smoothly, appointments were made, data entry was accomplished, along with a smooth experience when individuals received their vaccine. All of these services were to be provided to patients free of charge.
The clinic started running in January and was in operation five days a week until the demand decreased. It is currently open two days a week. As of April 16, the clinic had administered more than 10,500 shots.
The number of persons the clinic vaccinates varies: One day they might see 500 patients, other days they would see closer to 200. Most of the volunteers have been working eight hours a day, as they see patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sometimes the clinic has even extended its hours. For instance, to enable teachers to obtain shots, these volunteers/staff nurses administered shots until 7 p.m. on a few occasions. In addition, AAPHC held three Saturday vaccination sessions to accommodate individuals who were unable to receive a shot during the work week.
Concerning the actual mechanics of the clinic, patients initially would be greeted by the volunteers, then enter the intake room, where, with the volunteers’ assistance, they would complete the required paperwork and have their temperatures taken.
Then the patients would have limited information entered into a computer and be directed to the next room. There, each person would be counseled by a health care professional prior to receiving a COVID vaccine. There are typically 5-7 individuals giving the shots; all are physicians or nurses. If there are no significant negative reactions to the vaccine during a 15-minute post-vaccine waiting period, the patent is allowed to exit the building.
Initially, the AAPHC team was administering the Moderna vaccine. Recently, though, the clinic started offering people the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Two doses of the Moderna shots need to be administered, at approximately 28 days apart, as recommended by the manufacturer. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though, only one shot is required.
Concerning the training, these volunteers received HIPAA information, along with background history of AAPHC, and signed necessary paperwork. Health professionals had to complete necessary/required AAPHC paperwork, study and take tests concerning the vaccines they would be administering, submit active licensure information, and meet all of the HRSA requirements that are needed for any CHC volunteer.
A big thank-you goes out to all the AAPHC volunteers — both health providers and non-medical — in addition to all medical, police and other personnel involved in the fight against this pandemic. All will be abundantly blessed.
