Expecting mothers near Augusta may be surprised to learn there are currently no birthing centers within 130 miles. Katie Chubb certainly was when she was forced to drive 2.5 hours to find one during labor. Katie tried to change that by opening a birthing center in Augusta. However, she was prevented from doing so when the state refused to issue her a “certificate of need.” Mrs. Chubb is currently fighting for her right to open the birthing center in court.

Certificate of need laws empower bureaucrats, rather than patients’ needs, to determine what health care services are offered. In the past few years, four of Georgia’s neighbors have significantly reformed or repealed these antiquated laws restricting new investment in health care facilities and services.

Tony West is the Deputy State Director for Americans for Prosperity-Georgia. Thomas Kimbrell is an analyst with Americans for Prosperity.

