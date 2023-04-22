will cooper.jpg

William Cooper

Justice isn't blind. It has eyes — and right now they are fixed on Donald Trump.

Nor is it true that, as the saying goes, no one is above the law. This platitude is a favorite among those applauding Manhattan District Attorney Allen Bragg for prosecuting Trump. As Bragg himself put it, in a slight twist, after Trump’s arraignment: “As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”

William Cooper is an attorney and the author of "Stress Test: How Donald Trump Threatens American Democracy."

