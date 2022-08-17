Davis5.jpg

Dougherty’s Kameron Davis, who has committed to the Florida State University football program, is back to lead the Trojans into the 2022 season.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — It’s almost game time. The Dougherty Trojans have been working for months and they will open the football season Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against crosstown rival Westover in the Hamp Smith Classic.

After several years of struggling to find the W, the Trojans surprised everyone but themselves by putting together a 10-3 season and ending the season a field goal away from making the state semifinals. Can they improve on that?

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.