Terrell Academy head baseball coach Ashley Walker speaks to both his team and the Miller County baseball team after Thursday's game to talk about how special the day was for him and Coach Gavin Sloan (on right in black). Sloan played for Walker at Terrell Academy during his high school years and is now the head coach at Miller County High School in Colquitt.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON - It may not be the Nick Saban-Kirby Smart coaching rivalry just yet, but there might be one brewing in southwest Georgia.

The Terrell Academy Eagles and the Miller County Pirates played a baseball game Thursday afternoon but there was more going on than just a game. Not only was it senior day for the Eagles, but Miller County head coach Gavin Sloan brought his team from Colquitt to play on the field and against the coach he grew up with for the first time.

