Terrell Academy head baseball coach Ashley Walker speaks to both his team and the Miller County baseball team after Thursday's game to talk about how special the day was for him and Coach Gavin Sloan (on right in black). Sloan played for Walker at Terrell Academy during his high school years and is now the head coach at Miller County High School in Colquitt.
DAWSON - It may not be the Nick Saban-Kirby Smart coaching rivalry just yet, but there might be one brewing in southwest Georgia.
The Terrell Academy Eagles and the Miller County Pirates played a baseball game Thursday afternoon but there was more going on than just a game. Not only was it senior day for the Eagles, but Miller County head coach Gavin Sloan brought his team from Colquitt to play on the field and against the coach he grew up with for the first time.
Sloan, a Terrell Academy and Albany State University graduate is nearing the end of his first year as head coach of the Pirates. He played baseball at Terrell Academy under head coach Ashley Walker before competing at Albany State.
"I started coaching Gavin in seventh grade," Walker said after the game. "To see him emulating some of the things we taught in his own program - well, that was like a proud parent moment. It was really a special day for me."
While the game did not go Sloan's way, the Terrell Academy alumnus was glad to be back on his high school field.
"This is my first year at Miller County," Sloan said. "We are 15-8 and we snagged the third seed in a good region. We are going to the state playoffs for the first time in three years. I wanted our guys to come see how things are done here and I wanted this moment with Coach Walker. I want to be a coach like that so that one day I will have a player come back and do that for me."
After the game, the teams shook hands and then met together briefly for Walker to encourage both teams.
"It is about more than a baseball game," Walker told the players. "Don't worry about what is on the scoreboard today. Coach Gavin and I are here to coach baseball players but more than that we are here to build men. When you leave here and get married we want you to be the best husband and father you can be. We want to build that connection with you so that you will want to invite us to your wedding or to come back to a baseball game like this. This is why we coach."
The Terrell coach also encouraged the Miller County players to keep pushing as they head into the state playoffs next week against No. 7-ranked Lanier County.
After Walker spoke to the teams, Sloan led the group in the Lord's Prayer before both teams broke off into their individual huddles.
"It is something I hope we can do each year," Walker said.
If that happens, eventually Coach Sloan will be motivated to beat Coach Walker. This might be a series to watch in the future.