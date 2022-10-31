Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 2:31 am
Monroe wide receiver Andrico Jackson pulled down 11 receptions for 199 yards and scored three touchdowns to help Monroe beat Columbus and end their season with a 5-5 record.
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 11
Offense
Passing - Worth Co. - QB Chip Cooper 22/29 293 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing - Lee Co. - Ousmane Kromah - 29 carries, 200 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving - Monore - WR Andrico Jackson - 9 receptions, 199 yards, 3 TDs
Special Teams - Sherwood Christian - Maddox Powers - 2 blocked punts, one scoop and score
Other notable performances:
Passing - Monroe -QB - Corey Randle 10/16 227 yards, 2 TDs
Passing - Lee Co. - QB - Weston Bryan 11/23 190 yards, 1 TD
Rushing - Sherwood Christian - RB Easton Enfinger - 15 carries, 163 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing - Monroe - RB - Demarcus Freeman - 11 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing - Worth Co. - RB Kaden Chester - 20 carries, 111 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Worth Co. - WR D’Ontae Fulton - 9 receptions, 127 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Worth Co. - RB - Kaden Chester - 5, 96 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Lee Co. - WR JD Fugerson - 9 receptions, 91 yards
Receiving - Lee Co. - RB - Braxon Honer - 2 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 132/232, 2117 yards, 17 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 143/228, 1920 yards, 19 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 97/176, 1505 yards, 11 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe - 77/122, 1400 yards, 11 touchdowns
Tripp Roberts, Sherwood Christian - 44/82, 1091 yards, 16 touchdowns
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County -162 carries, 1333 yards, 17 touchdowns
Easton Enfinger - Sherwood Christian - 101 carries, 1271 yards, 21 touchdowns
Kameron Davis - Dougherty - 120 carries, 968 yards, 7 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 180 carries, 942 yards, 5 touchdowns
Kaden Chester - Worth Co. - 141 carries, 717 yards, 8 touchdowns
Receiving
Andrico Jackson - Monroe - 42 receptions, 1005 yards, 11 touchdowns
JD Fugerson - Lee Co. - 57 receptions, 816 yards, 7 touchdowns
Larry Lane - Dougherty - 45 receptions, 791 yards, 6 touchdowns
D’Ontae Fulton - Worth Co. - 46 receptions, 667 yards, 8 touchdowns
Boles Middleton -Deerfield-Windsor - 37 receptions, 620 yards, 5 touchdowns
Parker Weaver - Worth Co. - 48 receptions, 574 yards, 7 touchdowns
