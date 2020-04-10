Albany native Keith Graves has found success in his basketball coaching career in a unique place.
Graves has made headlines around Asia as one of the sport’s leading coaches in the 14- and 16-year-old divisions. He lives in Hong Kong, where he serves as head coach at Harrow International and Dream Sports Academy, leading aspiring and talented youth to realize their potential and pursue their dreams as professionals in the sport.
“I decided to make the journey to Asia a number of years ago to specifically coach youth,” Graves said. “Asia is a great place to coach and I am so thrilled to be here coaching and leading seven teams to the Final Four in the Hong Kong Games. I have found that while kids in Asia are not necessarily stronger than kids in America, they are definitely very fast.”
Recently, Graves made history in Hong Kong, winning his 10th championship and boasting an 18-1 record. Additionally, Graves received the prestigious Coach of the Year award for 14-and-under girls and boys, and 16-and-under girls and boys. He also helps some of his best student-athletes connect with schools and colleges.
Graves has hosted free basketball clinics, along with giving away free gear, equipment and much more, for children in Xi’an, China and other parts of Asia.
“I think it’s so important to give back to the community to show my respect to my students, and to the sport,” said Graves. “I plan to be here for a very long time and look forward to the challenges and victories we will experience in the years to come.”
Graves, 29, has won six national FIBA championships — a record for a coach of his age. His past experience includes working with professional basketball players O’Darien Bassett and Donnell Harvey.
