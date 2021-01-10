Albany State University has been named one of 28 finalists for the 2021 NCAA Division II Award of Excellence, it was announced recently.
In total, 28 schools and one conference were named finalists for the Award of Excellence, an accolade recognizing initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement and student-athlete leadership. One finalist was chosen from each of the division's 23 conferences.
ASU's community engagement activity was highlighted by Be the Match Donor Registration Drive. When a current student-athlete discovered an illness that required numerous blood transfusions, the Albany State athletics department was inspired to find a way to help. Albany State connected with Be the Match and hosted a bone marrow donor registration drive on campus. This drive led to 75 new donors in the national donor registry.
Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campuses. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year's finalists, and the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selects the winner, who will be announced at the Division II business session Jan. 15 at the virtual 2021 NCAA Convention.
Each finalist will receive $500. The winner will receive an additional $2,500, while the runner-up will receive $1,250 and third place will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended for future SAAC initiatives or community engagement events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.