Albany State racked up academic awards from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which released its 2021-22 honors Wednesday.
The conference named its All-Academic Team, selected as the best among athletes with a 3.2 or higher GPA, and its Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, consisting of athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The Albany State athletes who earned the distinction are as follows:
2021-22 SIAC All-Academic Team
Baseball: Nicholas Hernandez (Senior/health and human performance), Lachlan Ross (Senior/Business management)
Football: Garrett Anderson (Junior/Secondary education)
Softball: Ramona McLeod (Freshman/Biology); Mykhayla Carroll (Freshman/Criminal Justice)
Women’s tennis: Allyah Williams (Sophomore/Biology)
Women’s track and field: Kaleah Kleckley (Freshman/Health and human performance)
SIAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team
Baseball: Nicholas Hernandez, Lachlan Ross, Chase Karn, Pierce Thomas, Tyler McConnell, John Luegering, Dominic Rutigliano, Brady Davis, Zane Ross, Bradley Smith, Jonathan Henry, Quintard Wright, Caleb Maloof, Tucker Jordan, Malik Bell, Lavoisier Fisher, William Jester, Armando Ceballo, Terence Thomas, Jaelyn Brooks
Football: Garrett Anderson, Eric Price, Jordan Williams, Jhaydon Sullivan, Stephen Pierre, Tori Sapp, Joshua Simon, Antwone Watts, Antonio Leroy, Arlis Sutton, Raymond Thomas, Marcus Fulks, Anton Cousins, Cameron Hopkins, Braylen Howard, Branderious Rawlings, Caleb Wiley, Marlon Pollock, Randy Fillingame, Roderick Welch, Arinzechukwu Okwu, Antwan Goseer, Malik Pierce
Men’s basketball: Jerome Whitaker, Travis Baker, Joshua Dorsey, Jamie Hastings, Maxwell Harris
Men’s track and field: Demetrius Carson, Kobe Russell, Jordan Smith, Timothy Heyward, Stephon Williams
Softball: Ramond McLeod, Mykhayla Carroll, Keyatta Ayers, Glory Seay, Amaya Terry, Morgan Brown, Madisen Harris, Ty’Janae Brown, Kennedy Dora, MacKenzie Chamblee, Delanyie Hollis
Women’s basketball: Kennedy Horton, Lauren Teasley, Hayleigh Ross, Juanisha Black, Kayla Milner, Passion Thomas, Kierra York, Alesa Green, Monique Christian, Taschandra Castlin, Stephanie Nwankwo, Alexandria Booker, Kierstyn Milner, Chelsea Hill
Women’s tennis: Allyah Williams, Zikeria Jones, Sumana Panuganti, Carla Sorroche, Doylisha Copeland, Asia Raulerson, Bianca Leao
Women’s track and field: Kaleah Kleckley, Anaya Howell, Anaya Jones, Kiyah Pittmon, Jordan Elder, Ty’Asia Thornton, Erin McCoy, Jasmyn Dorsey, Yasmine Reynolds, Sydney Blackburn, Imani Jones, Zenay Rhaney, Jasmine Witchard, Dasia Gilyard
Women’s volleyball: Joy Robinson, Kassandra Kile, Kamryn Lane, Haliley Eylicio, Jordyn Terrell, Kayla Johnson, Sydney Melton, Davonna Byrd, Khalia Thompson, Jourden Holmes, Chelsea Doswell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.