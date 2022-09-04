ALBANY — Albany State University added eight new members to the university's athletics hall of fame Friday night in the arena on the Albany State West Campus.
It was a black tie affair that was so well-attended that officials moved the event to the arena to be able to accommodate those who purchased tickets.
The Meritorious Inductees were Andy Christo and Jesse Massey.
Christo began a philanthropic effort for Darton College more than 30 years ago, working with State Farm Insurance. He began working with the Darton College baseball program in 1997 and became the PA announcer for the games. Now he is the announcer for the Albany State baseball team. He continues his philanthropic work for Albany State and through Christo Family Endowment has funded a scholarship that now benefits the ASU baseball program. He has also served as assistant athletic director and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Darton Health Professions Foundation.
Massey studied at Albany State from 1975-1980 and is a longtime volunteer and financial supporter of Albany State University. He is one of the voices of the Albany State football games and coordinator of the Albany State National Youth Sports Program. He has been a GHSA official for more than 40 years.
The coaching inductees were Ken Veilands and Oliver Jones.
Vielands started the Darton College men's and women's soccer teams, winning 267 games and eight region titles. He was Region Coach of the Year 13 times at Darton and his teams made appearances in seven national championship tournaments.
Jones was on the original Golden Rams basketball team and later became the head coach of the Golden Rams. His 1972-73 team won ASU's first SIAC men's basketball championship. He collected 415 wins as a coach and the court at the Jones Brothers HPER Gymnasium is named in his honor. He passed away on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2019.
The student-athlete inductees were Anthony Cox, Harold Little, Joe Paige and Willie Seay.
Cox was the starting center for the ASU Golden Rams football team for three SIAC champion teams and was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and All-SIAC in 1985 and 1986. He also received the Athlete of the Year award for his achievement in athletics and academics.
Little was named a Kodak All-American Defensive End in 1972-73 for the Golden Rams football team. He was ALL-SIAC from 1972-1975 and was named Albany State's Best All-Around Athlete in 1974.
Paige was an All-American as a freshman on the indoor track and field team. He served as captain of the cross country and track and field teams. He helped the Golden Rams win three straight SIAC track and field championships and set the SIAC record in the 800-meter race. He was also an integral part of the 4x400 relay team that won the SIAC championship.
Seay earned the SIAC championship in the 100-meter race in 1976, 1977, and 1978. He set SIAC records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races in 1979 and was featured in the Black Collegiate Sports Magazine. He was the Albany State Boosters Athlete of the Year in 1977 and carried the Olympic torch on the 1996 Olympic relay before the Atlanta Olympics. He recently appeared in a documentary called "As if we were ghosts" that was shown earlier this summer on the Georgia Public Broadcasting network.
