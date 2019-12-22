ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University men's basketball team used a home court advantage to secure a 81-76 victory over Central State University on Saturday afternoon.
The loss drops CSU to 6-5 overall with a 3-3 record in SIAC play. ASU improves to 7-7 on the season and 4-1 in the SIAC.
CSU jumped out to a 26-8 lead as Central State scored a quick seven points. ASU responded with an 11-0 run and trailed the Marauders, 42-37, at half.
Up 48-41 after a CSU three-pointer at the 17:41 mark, CSU committed four turnovers and missed four of their next five shot attempts while allowing ASU to go on a 15-2 run. Dunks by Kamil Brown and Napolen Harris helped put ASU in front, 65-55, with 7:36 to play. CSU battled back to pull within four, 72-68, after a CSU basket with 2:54 remaining but Central State University missed its next six shot attempts en route to their third straight road loss.
Three Golden Rams scored in double-figures led by Randy McClure's 22 points. Mario Young scored 17 points. Kamil Brown added 14 points, three assists and five rebounds.
ASU finished the contest shooting 57.7% (30-of-52) from the floor and 66.7% (16-of-24) from the free throw line. ASU outrebounded CSU, 37-34.
Hunter led CSU with a season-high 27 points and seven steals. Dreon Lewis finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
The Golden Rams will return to action traveling to Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 4 for a SIAC matchup against LeMoyne-Owen College.