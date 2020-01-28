The Albany State Golden Rams took an exciting 74-71 double-overtime win over Clark Atlanta Monday night after former Monroe star Napoleon Harris scored with one second remaining in the first overtime to force the game into a second overtime. Harris’ basket tied the game 63-63 and Juwan High hit a free throw with four seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Golden Rams the three-point win. The win improves the Rams’ record to 12-8 overall and 9-3 in the SIAC. The game was played on Oliver Jones Court in the Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex at Albany State East.
Clark Atlanta overcame two-point deficits in the final minutes of regulation, and another in the final seconds of the first overtime to force the first two-overtime tilt at Oliver Jones Court this season. The Golden Rams then broke the 15th and final tie of the night, securing back-to-back free throws the last one by Juwan High to give Albany State the win. Six Golden Rams finished the contest scoring in double digits.
Leading by two at halftime (25-23), Clark Atlanta University fought to tie the game 39 all with 11:41 left in the second half. The Rams then tied the game 45 all on a layup by Mario Young with 7:57 left on the clock. The Panthers pulled out to lead 53-46 at the 5:42 mark before a jumper by Mario Young forced the game into overtime. In the first extra session, Albany State never led but also prevented CAU from taking a lead no larger than four points. The Rams didn’t score in the second overtime until Titus Burn's jumper and then added five points from the free throw line, the last one by Juwan High with four seconds to go in the game.
Mario Young led the Golden Rams with 17 points and nine rebounds. Napoleon Harris finished the contest with 14 points, followed by Kamil Brown with 11 points. Randy McClure, Joshua Jerome and Titus Burns all added 10 points each for Albany State.
In the first game of the night, Albany State’s women’s basketball team took a 67-63 victory over the Lady Panthers of Clark Atlanta, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Lady Golden Rams.
The Lady Panthers broke open a close game in the third, leading by seven points before the Albany State rallied back. The Lady Rams went on a 5-0 run late in the quarter to lead 48-47 heading into the final quarter.
CAU then hit three free throws and added a jumper to put the Lady Panthers back to within one at 57-56 with 4:21 left. ASU answered when Ciera Norman extended the lead to seven points over by converting three CAU fouls into six successful free throws, the last coming with 2:53 left, making the score 63-56.
CAU made one last run as they hit a jumper, followed with a layup, and added two free throws and Clark Atlanta was down by just one, 63-62 with 00:49 seconds left. Alexandria James hit a jumper for ASU and CAU was unable to hit another basket from the floor. Norman sealed the win with two more free throws in the last ten seconds.
Alexandria James led Albany State with 24 points, while Norman had 16 points after hitting 11-of-12 free throws. Alexis Smith had nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Miller led CAU with 16 points, along with five rebounds and three assists. Holloway finished with 12 points, four assists and two rebounds.
Albany State returns to action on Saturday, February 1st as they host Savannah State University. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.
