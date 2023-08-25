yAiNO0ow.jpeg

MILWAUKEE – Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the second HBCU Bobblehead Series, which features 16 officially licensed bobbleheads for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In February, the Museum released the first HBCU Bobblehead Series featuring the first bobbleheads for 13 HBCU schools. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The schools included in the second series are: Albany State University Rams, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves, Clark Atlanta University Panthers, Coppin State University Eagles, Elizabeth City State University Vikings, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, North Carolina A&T University Aggies, Prairie View A&M University Panthers, South Carolina State University Bulldogs, Southern University Jaguars, Virginia State University Trojans, and Winston-Salem State University Rams. The bobbleheads for Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University in Series 2 feature the school’s female mascots.

