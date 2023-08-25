...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated locations could see heat index
values around 113.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MILWAUKEE – Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the second HBCU Bobblehead Series, which features 16 officially licensed bobbleheads for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In February, the Museum released the first HBCU Bobblehead Series featuring the first bobbleheads for 13 HBCU schools. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The schools included in the second series are: Albany State University Rams, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves, Clark Atlanta University Panthers, Coppin State University Eagles, Elizabeth City State University Vikings, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, North Carolina A&T University Aggies, Prairie View A&M University Panthers, South Carolina State University Bulldogs, Southern University Jaguars, Virginia State University Trojans, and Winston-Salem State University Rams. The bobbleheads for Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University in Series 2 feature the school’s female mascots.