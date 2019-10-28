ALBANY, GA. – The Albany State University women's soccer team snapped a six game losing streak in its 2-1 contest victory in overtime over Lander University on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Rams improve to 4-8-0 (2-6-0 PBC) while the Bearcats fall to 5-6-2 (3-3-2 PBC) on the season.
The game started off slow as both teams tried to establish an offensive attack. In the 21st minute, Lander would put the ball in the net to give the Bearcats the 1-0 advantage. The rest of the first half would be a back and forth affair as the Bearcats would hold on to a one-score lead going into the break.
In the second half, Lander would come out firing as they got off thirteen shots in the second half. The Bearcats, however, could not capitalize on the shot advantage as they would still hold a one-goal lead. Later in the 61st minute, Albany State's Patricia Nunez would score off of the corner from Alesha Kostrzewa to tie the game at one.
The game would head to overtime as both teams could not close it out in regulation. Later in the second overtime period, Shana Jackson-Brown would score with three minutes left in the game to give Albany State the 2-1 overtime victory.
Lander outshot Albany State 21-7. Thuto Ramafifi led the Golden Rams with four shots in the contest.
Albany State will back in action next Wednesday, Oct. 30, when they travel to face Flagler College. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at Saints Field.