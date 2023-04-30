MOBILE, Ala. - A two-hour weather delay Saturday kept the Albany State Golden Rams waiting but eventually, the Rams pulled out a 6-5 win over defending SIAC champion Spring Hill College to complete a three-game sweep at Sims-Gale Field in Mobile, Alabama. The Rams won game won 13-0 behind a one-hitter from Jeremiah Reddell and won game two 2-0 behind Calvin Baker's strong performance on the mound.
The win puts Albany State (33-8, 30-2) as the top seed heading into the SIAC tournament which begins Thursday at Albany State's Golden Rams Field on the campus of Albany State West. Spring Hill finished the regular season in second place with a SIAC record of 26-7 and an overall record of 28-21.
Saturday's game saw the two teams tied 2-2 after the fifth inning before Luke Addison knocked in a run in the seventh with a single to center. In the eighth inning, Jonathan Logsdon singled to score a run and Hill Corley smacked a single to left to score Logsdon and Zane Ross to give the Rams a 6-3 lead.
The Badgers got two runs in the eighth including a home run over the right-field wall from Seth Williams. They added another run in the ninth in a sacrifice fly before Addison recorded the save on the mound for the Rams.
The Rams smacked 12 hits in the game and got two hits each from Addison, Logsdon, Ross, and Tucker Jordan. Corley and Jordan each had two RBI.
Chase Karn earned the win on the mound in relief. He pitched three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Addison pitched the ninth and gave up one hit and one earned run. Brady Davis started the game on the mound and pitched three scoreless innings. William Beasley entered the game in the fourth and pitched two innings. He gave up two runs on four hits.
Jeremiah Reddell (11-0) opened the series on the mound Friday and had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning when Spring Hill's Seth Williams broke it up with a single to second base.
Reddell pitched seven innings and allowed just one hit and two walks. He struck out one batter.
Hill Corley led the Rams at the plate with four hits, including a double, and four runs batted in in five plate appearances. Ross had two hits, including a triple to left, He batted in two runs. Addison doubled in a run in the fifth while Logsdon singled in a run in the fourth inning and knocked in a second run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Game two Friday was much closer but the Rams enjoyed another sterling pitching performance - led by starter Calvin Baker. Baker, a freshman from Sharpsburg, Ga. pitched five innings and gave up one hit and one walk. Tyler Bullock, a sophomore from Cincinnati, pitched the sixth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced. Lefty Jon Luegering pitched the seventh and earned the save Luegering gave up a double and a single but then got Seth Williams to hit into a double play to end the game.
The Rams put two runs on the board in the first inning and held on the rest of the game with no more runs to cross the plate.
Lavoisier Fisher led off with a walk and scored when Corley singled to left. Moments later Austin Roberts singled to center to score Logsdon who had singled earlier.