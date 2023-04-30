ASU-Logo-Reversed-technical-1024x664.jpg

MOBILE, Ala. - A two-hour weather delay Saturday kept the Albany State Golden Rams waiting but eventually, the Rams pulled out a 6-5 win over defending SIAC champion Spring Hill College to complete a three-game sweep at Sims-Gale Field in Mobile, Alabama. The Rams won game won 13-0 behind a one-hitter from Jeremiah Reddell and won game two 2-0 behind Calvin Baker's strong performance on the mound.

The win puts Albany State (33-8, 30-2) as the top seed heading into the SIAC tournament which begins Thursday at Albany State's Golden Rams Field on the campus of Albany State West. Spring Hill finished the regular season in second place with a SIAC record of 26-7 and an overall record of 28-21.

