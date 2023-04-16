Albany State right-hander Jeremiah Reddell is now 9-0 on the mound this season for the Golden Rams. The sophomore from Worth County pitched eight innings and gave up two earned runs Saturday. He walked two and struck out eight to help the Rams beat Miles 12-3.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Former Lee County standout Jonathan Logsdon knocked in three runs with three hits and Landon Kiefer pitched a two-hit shutout Sunday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham as the Albany State Golden Rams beat the Miles College Golden Bears 17-0 in the second game of the doubleheader and swept all three games of the series. The Rams won 12-3 Saturday and 11-5 in the first game Sunday.
Kiefer pitched seven innings and allowed only two hits. He didn't walk any batters and struck out 14.
With the win the Golden Rams are now 26-8 on the season and in first place in the SIAC with a 24-2 conference record.
A Zane Ross triple in the first inning of the final game Sunday, scored Lavoisier Fisher to get the Rams on the board and ASU added a second run in the second when Luke Addison scored on a wild pitch.
After Ross walked to begin the third inning, Logsdon got his first hit, a single to center. Nate Lloyd followed with a single, Hill Corley singled, Tucker Jordan was hit by a pitch, before Addison hit a sacrifice fly. Austin Roberts was hit by a pitch and Pierce Thomas walked and made the score 6-0.
Miles brought in a new pitcher and one out later Ross walked in a run before Logsdon belted a double down the right field line that scored two more runs. The rout was on with a 10-0 score.
The Rams added six more runs in the fourth thanks to RBI singles from Roberts, Ross, and Logsdon. Thomas added an RBI single in the seventh for the final run.
In game one Sunday, former Terrell Academy star Luke Addison hit a two-run inside-the-park home run while Tucker Jordan and Austin Roberts each had three hits to help the Rams win 11-5.
Brady Davis started on the mound for the Rams but was relieved after four innings by John Luegering. Davis allowed nine hits and five earned runs. Luegering pitched two innings of no-hit ball, walked three and struck out three. He earned the win in relief. William Beasley and Chase Karn finished the game on the mound and neither allowed any hits or runs.
On Saturday Albany State erupted for seven runs with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, and former Worth County standout Jeremiah pitched eight strong innings to help Albany State defeat Miles College 12-3.
The Golden Rams led 3-0 heading into the eighth inning and Miles inserted a new pitcher, Drew Shackleford. Logsdon walked to begin the Golden Rams' at bat and Nathan Lloyd followed with a double to right. With one out, Jordan was hit by a pitch to load the bases and one out later, Austin Roberts singled up the middle to score Logsdon and Lloyd. Dominic Rutigliano and Lavoisier Fisher both walked and Miles brought in a new pitcher.J
udson McKinney came to the mound for the Golden Bears and ASU's Zane Ross greeted him with a single to left field that knocked in two runs.
Logsdon was hit by a pitch to load the bases again before Lloyd singled to center to score two more runs.
Ross, a junior from Sydney, Australia, knocked in a team-high four runs with two hits in the game. Roberts, a sophomore from Grantville, Ga., led the team with three hits and also batted in three runs.
Reddell, 9-0, pitched eight innings and gave up nine hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out eight. Tyle Bullock, from Cincinnati, pitched their final inning. He allowed one hit and one run. He didn't walk any batters and stuck out three.
Albany State will host Georgia Southwestern Tuesday at ASU West - Golden Rams' Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.