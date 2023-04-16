Jeremiah Reddell Albany State University

Albany State right-hander Jeremiah Reddell is now 9-0 on the mound this season for the Golden Rams. The sophomore from Worth County pitched eight innings and gave up two earned runs Saturday. He walked two and struck out eight to help the Rams beat Miles 12-3.

 Joe Whitfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Former Lee County standout Jonathan Logsdon knocked in three runs with three hits and Landon Kiefer pitched a two-hit shutout Sunday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham as the Albany State Golden Rams beat the Miles College Golden Bears 17-0 in the second game of the doubleheader and swept all three games of the series. The Rams won 12-3 Saturday and 11-5 in the first game Sunday.

Kiefer pitched seven innings and allowed only two hits. He didn't walk any batters and struck out 14.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports