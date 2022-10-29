Albany State thumps Morehouse, 31-7

Albany State senior Antonio Leroy (1), a Monroe High graduate, celebrates after intercepting a Morehouse pass during Saturday's game at Albany State's Coliseum. Leroy also wrapped up seven tackles in the game. It was Leroy's final game at home for Albany State. The Golden Rams won 31-7.
ALBANY — It was senior day at Albany State Saturday afternoon, but freshman running back JaQuez Williams stole the show by rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Golden Rams to a 31-7 thumping of visiting Morehouse College.
"I think we won the game up front running the ball and stopping the run," said Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. "I'm really glad to send our seniors off with a win on their last home game."
The Ram offense started slowly and didn't gain many yards on their first couple of possessions and punter Gilbert Brown had to punt the ball away to the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse. That changed on the third possession when Williams broke free for a 74-yard run before being tackled at the two-yard line. He scored moments later for the Golden Rams.
Albany native and redshirt senior Antonio Leroy, playing in his final game at Albany State's Coliseum, excited Ram fans by intercepting a Tiger pass and setting up the Rams for their next score. The offense couldn't move much, however, and kicker Eli Mashburn came on to boot a 36-yard field goal to push ASU's lead to 10-0.
Williams set up the Rams' next touchdown with a big run across midfield and into Morehouse territory. Moments later quarterback Jayhdon Sullivan hit Jamill Williams with a 29-yard touchdown pass that might have been called back. Morehouse coaches and players yelled at the referees about the play after the replay on the scoreboard looked as though the ball was dropped. After a meeting with the referees, the call as a touchdown was confirmed and the Rams led 17-0 at the half.
Mashburn missed a 38-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter and neither team was able to get into the end zone in the third, but the Rams scored on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The quarter ended with the Rams facing a third and 18 from the Morehouse 38 when Sullivan connected with a wide-open Ralph Lovett, III for another Rams touchdown to push the lead to 24-0.
An interception by Morehouse's Darien Pittman set the Tigers up for their only touchdown. Pittman picked off a Sullivan pass and returned to the Ram's 32-yard line. The Tigers scored on a 10-yard run by Jaylon West.
The Rams responded in just three plays, thanks to another run by Williams. Starting at the 27 after the kick-off, Williams took the handoff and raced 65 yards to the Morehouse eight-yard line before being stopped. Sullivan hit Lovett again for a seven-yard touchdown pass to put the final at 31-7.
The win improves the Golden Ram record to 7-2 on the year with one big game remaining. The Golden Rams will face archrival Fort Valley State (8-1) in the 32nd annual Fountain City Classic in Columbus. Kickoff Saturday at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium is set for 2 p.m.