Albany State thumps Morehouse, 31-7

Albany State senior Antonio Leroy (1), a Monroe High graduate, celebrates after intercepting a Morehouse pass during Saturday's game at Albany State's Coliseum. Leroy also wrapped up seven tackles in the game. It was Leroy's final game at home for Albany State. The Golden Rams won 31-7.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — It was senior day at Albany State Saturday afternoon, but freshman running back JaQuez Williams stole the show by rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Golden Rams to a 31-7 thumping of visiting Morehouse College.

"I think we won the game up front running the ball and stopping the run," said Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. "I'm really glad to send our seniors off with a win on their last home game."

Recommended for you

Tags