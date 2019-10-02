SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Albany State University Volleyball team secured the final three sets powering pass Savannah State in the Lady Tigers' ninth Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) match of the season.
The Golden Rams improved to 11-9 and 8-2 in conference action. SSU falls to 3-8 on the season and 2-7 in SIAC play.
Savannah State came out swinging in the opening set taking an early 6-4 lead through the first 10 points, forcing the Golden Rams into a timeout. SSU held onto the lead midway through the set, taking a 20-15 lead. Albany State, however, fired back with a 3-0 run cutting SSU's lead to two.
The Lady Tigers' landed two final kills to give SSU the 25-22 win and a 1-0 lead. Albany State responded with a 6-0 run to open the second set. The Golden Rams held on to the early momentum winning the second set 25-16 to knot up the match.
The final two sets were extended battles as both teams traded point-for-point down the stretch. Albany State edged out a 26-24 win in the third set behind kills from Kamryn Lane and Jannai Cheeks.
In the fourth set, Jordyn Terrell tied the game at 22 after an attack error. Back-to-back errors from each team again tied the set at 23. Later, after a kill from Cheeks, SSU's Jedaiah Daniels answered with a kill to tie the set at 25. A kill from Lenee Blot and a ball handling error from SSU gave the Golden Rams a close 27-25 set victory, and the 3-1 match win.
Jannai Cheeks led the Golden Rams with 20 kills on 39 attacks and two aces. Kamryn Lane followed with 14 kills on 34 attacks with three blocks.
ASU returns to action on Oct. 15 with a 6 p.m. home match against Fort Valley State University in HPER Gymnasium.