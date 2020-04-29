Albany State athletic administrator Jackie Nicholson has been selected to participate in the 2020 NCAA Pathway Program, the university announced Wednesday.
The Pathway Program is designed to elevate senior-level athletics administrators to the next step as directors of athletics or conference commissioners. The yearlong program is an intensive, experiential learning opportunity for selected participants who work at an NCAA school or conference in any division.
Since its inception in 1997, the Pathway Program (formerly the Fellows Program) has produced more than 100 alumni. Nearly 25 percent of the participants have gone on to become directors of athletics, while more than 60 percent have received promotions in their careers.
Nicholson, who joined Albany State’s athletic department in January 2017, serves as the associate athletics director for academics, compliance and student-athlete development and as the school’s senior woman administrator. Her responsibilities include sport supervision and daily operation of academics, compliance and student-athlete support services to ensure student-athlete success.
Nicholson came to ASU after a stint at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She started her tenure in October 2015, serving as the assistant athletics director for academics. At UTSA, she was the academic advisor for men’s basketball, men’s cross country and track and field and women’s cross country and track and field. She also assisted with the input of academic data for all 17 sports and developed a summer bridge program for incoming athletes.
Before going to UTSA, Nicholson was assistant athletics director for student-athlete academic services at Norfolk State University. During her seven-year tenure at NSU, she was in charge of providing academic support, monitoring eligibility for incoming student-athletes and assisting with compliance, development and strategic planning. She was also the athletics academic coordinator at Norfolk State for two years prior to being name the assistant athletics director. She also served as the advisor for several programs, including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Chi Alpha Sigma National Honor Society.
Nicholson is a graduate of Virginia Tech, where she was a four-year letter winner on the women’s track and field team. She completed her undergraduate degree in human services in 2005 and obtained her master’s degree from Virginia Tech in higher education and student affairs.
She currently serves as the NCAA Division II South Regional Representative for indoor and outdoor track and field. She is also a member of the National Association of Academic Advisors for Athletics, Women Leaders in College Sports and the National Academic Advising Association. She is the proud parent of Kylie Nicholson-Clark.
