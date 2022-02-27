Albany State men’s basketball teammates Jordan Simpson and Malik Parker earned spots on the All-SIAC Team released Sunday.

Simpson, a 6-foot-9 junior out of Pasadena, Calif., was a first-team selection. The forward has averaged 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds this season.

Parker, a 6-foot senior from Chicago, made the second team. The guard averages 17.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

