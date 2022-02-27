urgent Albany State's Jordan Simpson, Malik Parker earn All-SIAC honors From Staff Reports Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jordan Simpson ASU Athletics Malik Parker ASU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany State men’s basketball teammates Jordan Simpson and Malik Parker earned spots on the All-SIAC Team released Sunday.Simpson, a 6-foot-9 junior out of Pasadena, Calif., was a first-team selection. The forward has averaged 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds this season. Parker, a 6-foot senior from Chicago, made the second team. The guard averages 17.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Recommended for you +67 PHOTOS: Atlanta United wins opener over Sporting Kansas City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jordan Simpson Malik Parker Forward Rebound Basketball Sport Teammate Albany Success! 