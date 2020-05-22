Vinny Viana, a high-scoring guard at Albany Tech, made a commitment to the University of Tennessee-Martin men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-1 Viana averaged 23.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists during the 2019-20 season as an Albany Tech sophomore, and was named an honorable mention All-American.
Viana is originally from Brazil and played high school basketball at North Springs in metro Atlanta.
