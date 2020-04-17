Vinny Viana, a sophomore at Albany Technical College, was recognized this week by the National Junior College Athletic Association as an All-American Honorable Mention selection.
The NJCAA All American status makes Viana one of the nation’s top 50 players in junior college basketball.
Viana, a combo guard for two years at Albany Tech, averaged 23.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists during the 2019-20 season.
“Being an All-American is a great award for Vinny, it gives him a national spotlight for his hard work and dedication to his craft,” said Timothy Dal Bon, Albany Technical College assistant men’s basketball coach. “Vinny is actively being recruited by various NCAA D-I institutions across the country. Once things with the Coronavirus clear up some, he will make his announcement of where he will be attending college to finish both his athletic and academic career.”
Viana is originally from Brazil and graduated from North Springs High School in metro Atlanta.
“I started playing in fourth grade on the playgrounds at elementary school,” Viana said. “I didn’t play organized until fifth grade when I was playing up with a sixth grade team. I knew basketball was for me when I saw how much fun I had playing.”
Viana is a business management major at Albany Technical College and is scheduled to graduate in the summer.
“Albany Technical College gave me a chance when I had nothing,” Viana said. “I created longtime friendships and made brothers that I will have for the rest of my life. I would do it all over again. I want to thank Albany Tech for taking a chance on me when nobody else would. Thank you for everything that the school, coaches and teachers have done for me. I’m a Titan for life.”
