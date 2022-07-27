IMG_6067.jpg

Grant Raven (front, middle), a 2020 graduate of Sherwood Christian Academy, signed to play college basketball at Shorter University in a ceremony at the family's home in northwest Albany.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Sometimes in this world you have to follow your younger sister. And that is exactly what Albany's Grant Raven did Wednesday afternoon.

Raven, a 6-foot-6, 2020 graduate of Sherwood Christian Academy, signed to play college basketball at Shorter University in a ceremony at the family's home in northwest Albany. That signing comes just a couple of months after younger sister Kyla Raven, a 2022 graduate of Monroe High School, signed to play college basketball at Shorter.

